Ethiopia’s mega dam Second turbine started generating power

Ethiopian State media breaking news coverage of inauguration of the power generation from the Second turbine of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The project manager did not say it officially but there are reports that the third filling of the dam is completed as Ethiopia has been experiencing heavy rainfall in the fast five or six weeks.

Watch the coverage from state media below

