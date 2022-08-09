The United States is Committed to Peace in Ethiopia and Across the Horn of Africa 

US Embassy Addis Ababa
Addis Ababa – During his first official visit to Ethiopia as U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA), Ambassador Mike Hammer met with senior Ethiopian government officials and African Union representatives to discuss opportunities and efforts to advance peace in Ethiopia and the region.
SEHOA Hammer and Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, Chargé d’Affaires in Ethiopia, along with members of the diplomatic corps made their first joint visit to Mekelle in Tigray region. They encouraged the launch of talks between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front under the African Union’s auspices and urged all to refrain from counterproductive bellicose rhetoric and hate speech. They saw first-hand the humanitarian aid efforts underway and the significant progress that has been made, noting the arrival of fuel would enable assistance to reach those in need throughout Afar, Amhara, and Tigray. In 2021, the United States provided nearly $1.3 billion (~68.3 billion birr) for the health, development, and humanitarian needs of all Ethiopians. Recently, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa announced an additional $488 million in humanitarian assistance for drought relief in Ethiopia. The United States is committed to working hand-in-hand with all Ethiopians during this challenging period.
Ambassador Hammer also met with a wide cross section of society, including politicians from several regions, human rights groups, women leaders, and academics. “On my first official trip to the region as SEHOA, I conveyed America’s interest in supporting Ethiopia, while respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Through the generosity of the American people, the United States is providing humanitarian assistance to Ethiopians in need. I appreciated the opportunity to discuss with the government how best to address our common interest in advancing peace. I learned more about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and Ethiopia’s plans for economic development. Through active diplomacy under the African Union’s auspices, an agreement can be reached that serves all who live along the Nile.”
During the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen, Ambassador Jacobson reiterated an invitation from the White House for the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit December 13-15, 2022. Ethiopia’s participation in the Summit will bolster U.S.-Ethiopia and U.S.-Africa relations as we work together to address global challenges.
Special Envoy Hammer’s engagements during his almost two-week stay reflect the long history of U.S. partnership with Ethiopia, as well as support for the Africa Union’s efforts to advance peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.
Just look at the $1.3 billion dollars in financial aid by none other than Good Ole USA! Once again it shows USA is still a land of generous philanthropists and at its best! Ask those two despots in Moscow and Beijing to top that. One is busy slaughtering innocent civilians including children and the disabled in Ukraine and the other misogynist bully was busy trying to scare away a committed freedom advocate from democratic Taiwan. It was fat chance, right? He was told ‘In your face bully! I am in Taiwan!’ And he went on making a fool of himself! Them despots would prefer to send AK47’s and gunships with sole objective of seeing those niggers kill each other to the last living toddler. Right on USA, right on!!!!!
Subject: “The United States is Committed to Peace in Ethiopia and Across the Horn of Africa US Embassy Addis Ababa,
August 9, 2022”
Humble Commentary
It is a fantastic, promising statement (title)
Ideally, this is what the WORLD expects from the most powerful nation, defending the liberty and democracy of people around the GLOBE.
The World is always on its toe to see the reality of the NOBLE GOAL of the mighty powerful nation around the Globe.
Amen – Inshallah [in alphabetical order, please]. it is a sensitive world, easy to ……………………
THE END
I repeat what H.E. SEHOA Ambassador Mike Hammer said: ‘“On my first official trip to the region as SEHOA, I conveyed America’s interest in supporting Ethiopia, while respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Through the generosity of the American people, the United States is providing humanitarian assistance to Ethiopians in need. I appreciated the opportunity to discuss with the government how best to address our common interest in advancing peace. I learned more about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and Ethiopia’s plans for economic development. Through active diplomacy under the African Union’s auspices, an agreement can be reached that serves all who live along the Nile.” With this part especially he had hit a home run for me: ‘I conveyed America’s interest in supporting Ethiopia, while respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.’ This is a slap on the uncomely faces of these bigots over there and here among us who are hell bent to yank away a territory to make it their personal fiefdom. Their latest ploy is nothing but comical. Since their ‘liberation’ agenda’ proved to be fruitless they now have cooked up a new music you can only here it on Jimi’s Dunlop Wah Cry Baby. It is not ‘federation’ which went stale on them. You can see them now wailing with ‘confederation’. It is a new ‘holy water’ they are prepared to go to war by remote control from their comfy homes far away from the old country. For these connivers it is time to incite and send the gullible youth to waiting inferno once again. They leave you wondering what will be next for these smart alecks when their latest battle cry fails. I think it is going to be called ‘libfedconism’. I told you I can read sick minds.
Hey Ittu! What is ‘libfedconism’?
Shhhh! Don’t say it loud. It is highly confidential!