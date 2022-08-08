Monday, August 8, 2022
HomeEthiopian NewsEthio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support writes to Canada's FM over...
Ethiopian News
Updated:

Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support writes to Canada’s FM over Ambassador Stephane Jobin engagement with TPLF

Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support _ Letter _ TPLF

borkena
Updated on August 8,2022 5:47 P.M. Toronto time

The Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support on Monday wrote a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada expressing “extreme disappointment” over the way the Canadian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Stephane Jobin, behaved in engaging with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Ambassador Stephane Jobin poses for picture with TPLF leaders in Mekelle
Canadian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Stephane Jobin, (first left) is posed for picture with TPLF chairman Debretsion (middle) and Getachew Reda TPLF spokesperson (right) in Mekelle last week (Photo : from the twitter handle of Ambassador Stephane Jobin)

The letter informs Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, about TPLF war crimes including recruiting child soldiers and the destruction it caused in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

“Canada has never supported an outlawed terrorist group abroad, nor should it start doing  now, or any time in the future,” the Network said.

It is indicated that seven Ethiopian organizations in different parts of Canada have endorsed the message.

The Advocacy group said “Ethiopian community feels that Canada’s position on the conflict, and its  communication with the government of Ethiopia, has reflected the democratic values,  norms and principles which Canada stands for.”

The full letter to Canada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs is featured below :

August 8, 2022  

The Honourable Mélanie Joly  
Minister of Foreign Affairs  
Global Affairs Canada  

Dear Minister Joly,  

We write to you on behalf of the Canada-wide Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and  Support (ECNAS) and the ten provincial Canadian chapters which represent the large,  and very proud, Ethiopian community of Canada.  

We wish to communicate our extreme disappointment with Ambassador Stephane Jobin’s  recent engagement with leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), an  outlawed terrorist organization, under the guise of ‘Finding A Political Solution to the  Conflict in Northern Ethiopia’. This group of TPLF terrorist leaders not only murdered  thousands of soldiers across the federal armed forces’ northern command outposts – an  incident which triggered the war in northern Ethiopia – but has also caused enormous  levels of human and material destruction across the regional states of Tigray, Amhara,  Afar and Oromia. Most concerning has been the empirical evidence emerging and  corroborated across a number of credible and independent research reports confirming  that the TPLF forcibly recruited, trained and deployed child solders into a rebel force –  and arrested and imprisoned members of families who did not hand over their children  for this purpose. In addition to this international war crime, the forcible recruitment of  soldiers on leave from international peacekeeping missions into the rebel force is another  war crime under the Geneva Conventions on Prisoners of War.  

To date, the Ethiopian community feels that Canada’s position on the conflict, and its  communication with the government of Ethiopia, has reflected the democratic values,  norms and principles which Canada stands for. This, in our view, exudes its strength in  the world as a country which promotes inclusive peace, fairness, decency, and rule of  law.  

Whereas we appreciated Canada’s support for peacebuilding in Ethiopia, we feel that  Ambassador Jobin’s recent engagement with the TPLF leaders in Mekelle, which was  exposed to the world on social media, was unfortunate and counterproductive. We also  feel that Ambassador Jobin’s conduct in Mekelle compromised the reputation that  Canada has maintained through its fair, decent and respectful position towards Ethiopia’s  quest for sustained peace and stability. 

Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support  (ECNAS)  

As a Canadian organization who work for democracy peace, equity, and justice in  Ethiopia, it was deeply troubling for Ethiopians across the world to see Ambassador Jobin  posing for a “selfie” with an outlawed terrorist organization and its leaders who committed  war crimes, genocide, rape and massacres of innocent children and women in the Afar,  Tigray, Amhara and Oromia regions.  

Despite the government of Ethiopia being clear in its briefing to the Ambassadors and  Envoys who visited Mekelle that peace talks would only be brokered by the African Union  (AU), this undiplomatic display of diplomacy has unfortunately been interpreted – rightly  or wrongly – as a cynical attempt to legitimize and embolden the illegitimate terrorist group  while undermining Ethiopia’s sovereignty, and the AU.  

Canada has never supported an outlawed terrorist group abroad, nor should it start doing  now, or any time in the future.  

It is our conviction that a lasting peace in Ethiopia can only be achieved by addressing  the violent ethnic federalism structure implanted by the TPLF terrorist organization and  by developing a culture of peace through true reconciliation, justice, and human-centred  approach; characteristics which Canada has become globally renowned to represent.  

As such, ECNAS requests an official apology from Ambassador Jobin, and Global Affairs  Canada, to the Ethiopian Canadian public, the Ethiopian people and the many victims of  the TPLF terrorist organization.  

Respectfully,  

Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support (ECNAS)  

Endorsed by:  

Ethio-Canadian Community Association of London, Ontario  
Ethiopian Association in Halifax  
Ethiopian Association in Hamilton  
Ethiopian Association in the Greater Toronto Area  
Ethiopian Community Association of BC  
Ethiopian Canadian Human Right Association of BC  
Unity for Human Rights and Democracy  

Cc:  

Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Member of Parliament, and Prime Minister of Canada  Stéphane Jobin, Ambassador of Canada to Ethiopia 

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News