“The peace talk will not succeed,” Says Andargachew Tsige

borkena

In an interview with ESAT, Andargachew Tsige ( he was one of the top leaders of the now defunct Ginbot 7) said the peace talk between the Ethiopian government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) will not succeed.

He argued that the political nature and behavior of TPLF, and its aspiration is ample reason to conclude that the peace talk will not succeed.

In terms of aspiration, TPLF wants to control Wolkait , a part of Gonder which it controlled over thirty years, again. In fact, is has put a precondition saying that Ethiopian forces have to withdraw from “West Tigary.”

Watch Andargachew Tisge’s remark below.

Video : embedded from ESAT YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena