Ethiopia ranked 3rd in the Under 20 World Athletics Championship in Colombia 

Ethiopia’s Athletics team that participated at the under 20 world athletics championship in Colombia (Photo : EBC0

Ethiopia ranked third in the number of medals won in the under 20 World Athletics Championship which was held in Santiago de Cali, Columbia.

The Ethiopian Athletics team won six gold medals, five silver and one bronze – a total of 12 medals. The athletes competed in ten categories.

Apart from the long-distance running in the 5000 meters and 10000 meters, Ethiopia has demonstrated remarkable progress in distances that were not traditionally very Ethiopian.

Athletes are winning medals in the 3000 meters steeplechase, 1500 meters and even 800 meters.

But Ethiopia is the first country in the number of medal counts from Africa. Kenya ranked 4th in the world and second in Africa with a total of 10 medals (three of them gold.)

During the World Athletics Championship, last month, which took place in Eugene, Oregon (USA), Ethiopia ranked second in the medal table after the United States with four Gold, four Silver and two bronze medals.

