China, Ethiopia discussing agricultural cooperation

China and Ethiopia are discussing cooperation in the agriculture sector.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Sunday said Ethiopia’s Ambassador to China, Teshome Toga, met with Deputy Director-General Chinese Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Lin Huifang.

The talk focused on enhancing cooperation in the realm of agriculture.

Teshome Toga is cited as saying “Ethiopian government has prioritized agricultural development as part of its ten-year National Development Plan and emphasized the close collaboration between Ethiopia and China in this area.”

Development program in agriculture is one of the China-Africa cooperation areas, the Ministry has noted.

Ms. Lin said, “China will continue to help Ethiopia in a variety of ways, including via agricultural investment, technological collaboration, and product promotion.”

The Ethiopian government is working on an ambitious agricultural development plan including urban agriculture.

In his latest appearance in the parliament, and during the ministerial meetings, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia should not import grains like wheat in the next two and three years.

Wheat production as a game changer in Ethiopian crop production has been making headlines in state-owned media outlets. Mechanized wheat production has become a trend in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

