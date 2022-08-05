New DHL Global Forwarding gets new facility in Ethiopia

New DHL Global Forwarding facility in Ethiopia to boost regional trade with cost effective, end-to-end supply chain solutions

DHL Ethiopia

Press Release

New freight station optimizes supply chain logistics in the country, saving local customers time and money.

Ethiopian government grants Consolidation License to DHL Global Forwarding, enabling more efficient ocean freight shipping of less-than-container loads.

DHL Global Forwarding launches digital road freight platform Saloodo! in Ethiopia to provide businesses with the best costs, routes, cargo, and transit times.

Addis Ababa, DHL Ethiopian Airlines Logistics Services S.C., the leader in international air, ocean, and road freight services, has opened a new container freight station in Ethiopia. The new 800 -square-meter facility in the Modjo Dry Port area offers cost-effective consolidation services.

The launch of this facility coincides with two developments for DHL Global Forwarding in the region: obtaining a Container Freight Station (CFS) Consolidation License from the Ethiopian government and launching its digital road freight platform, Saloodo! in the country.

Clement Blanc, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “DHL Global Forwarding’s regional expertise is unmatched. By expanding our operations, we aim to offer a much-needed economic boost to Ethiopia. We are confident that the Modjo Dry Port will provide cost-effective logistics capabilities to support regional trade growth.”

The Consolidation License broadens the range of services that DHL Global Forwarding can offer within the country to include less-than-container load (LCL) exports. This involves sharing container space among multiple shippers, providing access to faster freight times, and decreasing their overall shipment cost. A similar service for road freight, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments, is also available at the Modjo Port facility.

Silvio Weiland, General Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Ethiopia, said: “This license further strengthens DHL Global Forwarding’s position in the country and expands the range of cost-effective services we can offer companies. With this extended offering, we aim to help customers increase efficiency and avoid the stresses and complexities of global trade.”

DHL Global Forwarding’s digital road freight platform, Saloodo!, provides a reliable, easy-to-use interface for shippers and carriers, enabling them to optimize costs, routes, cargo, and transit times. Saloodo! will support cargo movement within Ethiopia and to and from four of its neighboring countries: Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti, and Sudan.

The launch of Saloodo! in the region will inject greater transparency and efficiency into the region’s road network by providing real-time visibility. The platform digitizes the entire transport process from enquiry to invoicing. With the current global economic outlook, it is imperative to accelerate digitalization to support continued trade and business growth.

Tobias Maier, CEO of Salodoo! Middle East and Africa said: “We’re excited to bring Saloodo!’s powerful, real-time visibility to Ethiopia. Now, everyone from small businesses to large multinationals can easily access trusted road freight carriers in Ethiopia, extending their reach and driving growth. It is important for us to make sure that our customers’ goods are secured.



When using Saloodo!, we insist that every sub-contractor puts an e-seal on every container before being loaded out of port. This is a pre-requisite for all our Ethiopia shipments to ensure the safety of all goods and containers.”

Blanc continues: “The new facility builds upon a successful joint venture established three years ago between DHL Global Forwarding and Ethiopian Airlines. Now, businesses of all sizes in Ethiopia can more easily trade with Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Gabon, and other nations across the continent. This is an important step in the country’s economic recovery and will help it remain one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.”

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Business Listing

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com