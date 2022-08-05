One of the ports in East Africa (Image credit : GBS Africa )

GBS Africa



The new report published by GBS Africa, East African Ports Competition over Indian Ocean Trade Market Share, reveals some interesting insights into the viability of port development. According to the report, investments with long term vision have greater opportunity to become strategic assets for the nation and its neighboring region.

“Landlocked countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda and Zimbabwe are increasingly choosing Dar es Salaam over Mombasa,” the study says. With congestion being the main driver for investors either switching to or increasing their activities in the Tanzanian hub or Berbera Ports.

The first phase expansion of Berbera ports has already placed Berbera port as a major player in Africa and competitor with traditional hubs. With works on the second phase expansion of port and integration with the special economic zone, and ongoing developments along the Berbera Corridor, reflects the confidence in developing Berbera into a significant, world-class centre of trade. It will be a viable, efficient and competitive option for trade in the region, especially for East Africa hinterlands transit cargo.

The Red Sea has increasing economic importance as a result of the large oil reserves throughout the region and precious metal resources. Few have explored the potential of mineral deposits along the coast with vast amounts of zinc, copper, silver, gold and elements such as cadmium, cobalt and hydrocarbons found in the isolated depths of the Red Sea.

Berbera is the true access key of the Red Sea, the centre of East African traffic, and the only safe place for shipping upon the western Eritrean shore, from Suez to Guardafui.

The Berbera sea Port is located on the south Coast of the Gulf of Aden at the Coordinate 10.26 degrees North and 45/1 Degrees East and is Approximately 250KM East of Djibouti. Ships from the red Sea approach Berbera towards the Southeast and those from the Gulf States turn Southwest.

The Red Sea, with its connection to the Suez Canal, is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, offering an alternative to the route around the Cape of Good Hope. It’s an essential channel, crucial to maintaining many countries’ political and economic stability.

The Red Sea is of huge strategic importance lying between the continents of Asia and Africa, separating the Middle East and the Far East as well as Europe and Asia.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Business Listing

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com