The shortest woman is pregnant , needs support 

Eshale Worku is the shortest Ethiopian woman. She appeared on Seifu on EBS show about a few months ago. She appeared again last week. This time she announced that she is five months pregnant.

She lives in poverty. The man who impregnated her has disappeared. He switched off his phone and disappeared, she said. She did not reveal whether she has a long-time relationship or not. She needs support.

Guinness World Record has recognized Wildine Aumoithe for being the shortest living woman. She is 73 meters tall.

