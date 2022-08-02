There are instances where family members are arrested in lieu of wanted persons in Oromo region of Ethiopia

Amnesty to prisoners is one of the issues that the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission evaluated as improvement areas in the rights of inmates in the Oromo region

Google map of Ethiopia and the region

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, which is a governmental institution, said it had two days of consultation, in Bishoftu which is only 44 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa, with stakeholders regarding prison conditions in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

The meeting discussed what it called “gaps” in the way prisons are handled and ways of addressing them.

According to a report by DW Amharic, the meeting evaluated the state of rights of inmates and prisons. It has reportedly assessed 126 police stations and 27 prison facilities.

The rights groups said it has identified both improvement areas and weaknesses.

Offering academic education to inmates, improved food provisions, better relations with prisoners and declining cases of torture in the facilities are among the area that the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission identified as strengths in the human rights situations in the prison facilities.

On the other hand, there are cases where inmates are not made to appear in court at the time they should or sometimes they are not given an opportunity to appear in the count at all.

There is also a situation where prison authorities are not releasing suspects whom courts found not guilty and inmates whose files are discharged by courts.

Even worse, there are cases when members of families of suspects are detained in lieu of the suspect in some police stations, based DW Amharic report which was published on Tuesday.

There have been prevalent human grave human rights situations in the Oromo region of Ethiopia including by non-state actors. The militant wing of the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist organization, which the government calls “Shane,” has massacred thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians in the region.

There were also cases where government officials at the zone level were assassinated in the college region of Ethiopia.

At times arrest in the region, when it is related to current situation – security or otherwise, appear to be discriminatory as it focuses of what the region believe to be “strangers” ( ‘tsegure lewut’).

