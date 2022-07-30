Sunday, July 31, 2022
Dr. Hailu Araya interview with Arts TV

borkena

Dr. Hailu Araya, who was born in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, has made his own contribution in Ethiopian politics at least since the time of Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam.

When the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was dominating Ethiopian politics after the fall of Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam’s government, he made a valuable contribution in the opposition quarter, specifically in the Kinjit party – a prominent opposition party that won election in 2005 although the TPLF rigged votes.

Dr. Hailu had interview with Arts TV. Watch it below.

Video : Embedded from Arts TV Channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
__

