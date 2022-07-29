Saturday, July 30, 2022
Derartu and Haile in the Palace event , celebrated as hero

borkena

Derartu and Haile were cerebrated on Thursday by cheering crowd at the National Palace where Ethiopian Athletes were recognized for the impressive performance at the 18th World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

Watch video

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

