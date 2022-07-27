Ethiopian Athletes reception ceremony at Bole International Airport

borkena
Ethiopian Athletes arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday evening. Ethiopia ranked second with 10 medals (four of them gold) at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon (USA).
The athletes and the Derartu Tulu led management are very much praised for the achievement. Traditionally, the athletes come home during day time which is convenient for street celebrations in Addis Ababa. Perhaps, there is also a security consideration this time as the city administration bas been reporting security incidents in recent weeks.
Ok bigots! This heroic team of athletes has returned in one piece. Letesenbet, Gudaf and Gotytom, Tamrat, Workuha, Lemecha, Mosinet, Dawit and Mekides have thumbed their noses at your uncomely faces and gone back into the arms of their loving family of more than 120 million very happy people. You expected and allegedly made several phone calls to ask them to join you at your smelly and toxic speakeasies in Minnesota, LA and DC. If I were you that would be too much for me to bear and would run into the middle of a nearby interstate highway and stand in front of an incoming 18 wheeler just to take myself out of misery. Here is for you. Nanananananahhhhhh!!!!!!!!
Meanwhile I repeat my previous demand I submitted on this website to PM Abiy.
I am submitting this demand to PM Abiy and my demand must be answered positively soon without delay. I want Your Excellency Prime Minister to bestow the following ranks on our gallant athletic warriors.
1) Letesenbet bint Giday – the rank of Major General of the Army
2) Gudaf bint Tsegay – the rank of Major General of the Paramilitary
3) Gotytom bint Gebreslase – the rank of Major General of Air Force
4) Tamrat Tola – the rank of a Major General of the Anti-terrorist Taskforce
5) Workuha bint Getachew – the rank of a Brigadier General of the Army
6) Lemetcha bin Girma – the rank of a Brigadier General of the Police Force
7) Mosinet bin Geremew – the rank of a Brigadier General of the Anti-terrorist Taskforce
8) Dawit bint Seyaum – the rank of a Colonel of the Airforce
9) Mekides bint Abebe – the rank of a Colonel of the Police Force
10) All coaches to the rank of a Captain of the Army
Derertu bint Tulu should made a 4-star General of the entire Armed Forces for her unprecedented leadership that produced such historical feats.
This is not just a request or a proposal but a demand etched in stone. You must do it and do it now! Otherwise I will be all over your case like a cheap 3-piece suit that I bought from the blue light special at K-Mart preparing for my first job interview way back in the early 1970’s. I will twist and thrash every word that comes out of your mouth until you scream no more! Do it now!!!