Ethiopian Athletes reception ceremony at Bole International Airport

Ethiopian Athletes arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday evening. Ethiopia ranked second with 10 medals (four of them gold) at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon (USA).

The athletes and the Derartu Tulu led management are very much praised for the achievement. Traditionally, the athletes come home during day time which is convenient for street celebrations in Addis Ababa. Perhaps, there is also a security consideration this time as the city administration bas been reporting security incidents in recent weeks.

Watch the reception ceremony video below

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

