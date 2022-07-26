Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Derartu Tulu remarks on Eugene , Oregon Athletic Mission

Clearly on the the most respected and loved Ethiopian long distance legend, now Ethiopian Athletics Federation President, Derartu Tulu remarks on the performance and stay in Eugene, Oregon, where the World Athletics Championship was hosted this year.

Watch video

Video : Embedded from EthioTube YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
