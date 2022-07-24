Gudaf Tsegay remarks about her 5000 meters win at the World Championship

borkena

“I entered it to win and Gold helped us. We won the gold medal. That is what out people want,” Gudaf Tsegay said in a remark after her remarkable win in the Women’s 5000 meters race at the World Championship in Eugene, Oregon.



She also said that she is happy as win happened right after she came recovering illness.



Watch video

