borkena

Days before the arrival of Ethiopian Athletes from the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, a remix of Egnam Koran benante is ready.

Ethiopia is among the leaders in the medal table in this championship.

Take a listen to the music – likely that it will be one of the music to be played for the reception ceremony.

Video : embedded from Josy in the House YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

Entertainment

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com