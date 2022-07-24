Sunday, July 24, 2022
Egnam Koran Benante – Music for Ethiopian Athletes

borkena

Days before the arrival of Ethiopian Athletes from the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, a remix of Egnam Koran benante is ready.

Ethiopia is among the leaders in the medal table in this championship.

Take a listen to the music – likely that it will be one of the music to be played for the reception ceremony.

Video : embedded from Josy in the House YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
