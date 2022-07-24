Ethiopia moving in the direction of ensuring access to information 

New guideline by the Ethiopian Media Authority seeks to open access to information in the country to media outlets to undertake investigative journalism

borkena

Ethiopia’s Media Authority on Sunday said that it is working on a guideline to hold authorities who deny information to media accounts.

The Proposal intends, based on the report from state media – Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, authorities who make the process of obtaining information bureaucratic could also be held accountable for it.

Deressa Terefew, Director of the Broadcast Authority, says when the guideline is complete and enters the implementation stage, it will support investigative journalism.

The authority is also making it a requirement for media entities in the country to commit themselves to investigative journalism. It will be part of the deal with the authority.

Furthermore, the authority said that it commits itself to creating a forum for media institutions to discuss challenges they experienced when the guideline starts getting implemented.

Corruption has been rampant in Ethiopia since the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took power in 1991. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has also been struggling with system-wide corruption and bad governance.

In one of his parliamentary appearances this year, the Prime Minister heralded the coming of investigative journalism and that authorities will have to be cooperative.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com