Gudaf Tsegay : Ethiopia won its fourth gold at the Wold Athletics Championship in Eugene 

Women’s 5000 meters result at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon : Ethiopian Athlete Gudaf Tsegay won Gold. Full list featured below

Ethiopian Athletes after finishing women’s 5000 meters race. Let to right : Letesenbet Giday (10,000 meters Gold medalist), Gudaf Tsegay, the champion and Dawit Seyuam (Photo : Social Media)

borkena

Gudaf Tsegay on Saturday won Gold in the women’s 5000 meters race in Eugene, Oregon.

Ethiopia’s Gold medal from the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, is now four.

Gudaf Tsegay clocked 14:46:29 when she crossed the finishing line. Kenyan Athlete Beatrice Chebet settled for silver after finishing second.

Fifteen athletes who qualified for the final in women’s 5000 meters competed at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Dawit Seyoum, another Ethiopian athlete, won bronze medal.

World Championship women’s 5000 meters result is as follows :

Gudaf TSEGAY ETH 14:46.29 Beatrice CHEBET KEN 14:46.75 SB Dawit SEYAUM ETH 14:47.36 Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI KEN 14:47.71 SB Letesenbet GIDEY ETH 14:47.98 Sifan HASSAN NED 14:48.12 SB Caroline Chepkoech KIPKIRUI KAZ 14:54.80 Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL NOR 14:57.62 Elise CRANNY USA 14:59.99 Gloria KITE KEN 15:01.22 Eilish MCCOLGAN GBR 15:03.03 Nozomi TANAKA JPN 15:19.35 Jessica JUDD GBR 15:19.88 Emily INFELD USA 15:29.03 Karissa SCHWEIZER USA DNF

__

Ethiopian Sports NewsTo share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com