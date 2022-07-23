Mother of World Marathon Champion Gotytom Gebreslase speaks 

My happiness is half says Gotytom Gebreslase ‘s mother talking about her daughter’s shining victory at the World Athletics Championship

Gotytom Gebreselassie crossing Marathon finishing line at Eugene, Oregon this month. Photo : screenshot from VOA Amharic video/ AFP via VOA Amharic

When Gotytom Gebreslase won the women’s marathon at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, she was tearful. Tears of joy and sadness too.

She was sad because she was unable to make a phone call to her parents who are living in the Enderta District of Tigray region, in the village of Mai Keyah.

Berhayiti Kassa learned about her daughter’s victory, based on a report from VOA Amharic when watching TMH (Tigray Media House) television the same day around 10:00 P.M.

The channel is known to be an ardent propaganda wing of groups in the region who are extensively being criticized for holding the people in the region hostage to achieve a political motive. The challenges of humanitarian aid delivery to the region has been making news in major media outlets.

Phone communication has been disconnected to that part of Ethiopia for nearly two years now due to the ongoing war between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which dominated power in Ethiopia for over three decades and the Ethiopian Federal government.

The war started when the TPLF attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defence Force in November 2020.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, although the government has yet to disclose the exact figure.

Although TPLF lost the war, it still has control over much of the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

“I heard about it when I was watching TMH TV at 10 p.m., I heard her saying my parents would have been happy like the rest of Ethiopian people. I was happy, and I cried, but my happiness is half,” said Berhayiti Kassa talking about her daughter’s victory.

She added that her daughter “used to call directly when she won two years ago.” The last time that Gotytom Gebreslase spoke to her daughter on the phone was about seven months ago. For that to happen, her mother had to travel to Alamata, a town south of Tigray ( the TPLF incorporated as part of Tigray region and it calls it “south Tigray” )

A negotiation is expected to take place between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF. If it succeeds, the nightmare for Ethiopians in the Tigray region of Ethiopia may come to an end. If not, there is a likelihood that the war may continue which obviously means more devastation, economic and social crisis.

Video credit : VOA Amharic

