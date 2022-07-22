The west sees hope in the “hopeless continent”: thanks China

“G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China’s Belt and Road”

“Group of Seven leaders pledged on Sunday to raise $600 billion in private and public funds over five years to finance needed infrastructure in developing countries and counter China’s older, multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project.” (Germany, Reuters, June 27, 2022)

By Mesfin Arega

The headline says it all. The Group of Seven leaders pledged to raise $600 billion for projects in “developing countries” especially Africa, not for the sake of Africa but for countering China. The sole objective of these projects cannot be stated any clearer. If China is successfully countered in Africa with the help of these phantom projects, the projects would have achieved their only objective, and the west will immediately go back to its old way of openly treating Africa as a “hopeless continent”, forever “the white Man’s Burden”, good only as a source of raw materials and slave labor.

The west cheated Africa into colonization by sending its missionaries in the name of countering African animism. Now, it wants to cheat Africa into recolonization by sending its modern versions of British South African Company and British East Indian Company in the name countering Chinese communism. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. Expecting genuine prosperity, freedom and democracy from the very western institutions built solely on colonialism and slavery is akin to expecting a pigeon from a serpent’s egg; it will never materialize.

The west was built exclusively on colonialism and slavery and can live only off colonialism and slavery, in one form or another. When it lost most of its colonies and slaves, it run out of steam in a span of few decades and is now being seriously challenged by China. There is absolutely no way that it can counter China by itself. It desperately needs the non-western world especially Africa even to attempt to counter China.

And why does the west want to counter China? To fully dominate the non-western world especially Africa without any meaningful challenger.

Countering China is a not even a coded term. It is an ashamedly obvious expression for ensuring the supremacy of a unipolar world fully controlled by the west with the US at its helm. And the unipolar world would be such that no country’s leadership would ever dare take any measure which would negatively affect the west even in the slightest way, without being vicious vilified by the propaganda component of the west and then eventually overthrown by its intelligence and military components.

If Africa is not fully controlled by the west and is able, of its own free will, to choose the Chinese way, it will be the deathblow, the final nail in the coffin of west’s domination of the world. Add India and Russia to that, the west will finally be cut to its proper size and will never ever be able to play a meaningful, let alone a dominant, role in the world. Therefore, countering China is a matter of life and death for the West. Its unprecedented ganging up against Russia in Ukraine clearly shows that it prefers instant death by nuclear Armageddon to slow, agonizing death by losing its hegemony.

And the means to perpetuate its hegemony over the non-western world is none other than the neocolonial complex (NCC) of the west. Simply put, the NCC is a complex military, political, financial, and propaganda system of the west for fully controlling and mercilessly exploiting the non-western world in the name of freedom, democracy, and human right. It is a zero-sum complex system by which the western world enriches itself by impoverishing the non-western world. It counts western military alliances like NATO and western intelligence agencies like CIA and MI6 in its military wing. Its financial wing is led by none other than the World Bank and IMF. Its political wing controls the UN and all UN affiliated organizations like the International Criminal Court (ICC). And its propaganda wing constitutes all major western fake media (BBC, CNN, FOX, The New York Times, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, …) as well as devious organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

The west can thrive only by creating havoc in the non-western world. And it creates havoc in the non-western world by its neocolonial complex, particularly by the financial, propaganda or military wings of the complex. All of the so called “first world” western countries were built almost wholly on colonialism and slavery and are still “first world” solely because they are full beneficiaries of this complex. Dismantle this complex, they will surely nosedive to “third world” status in matter of few decades. This is true for the so-called European powerhouse, Germany, let alone England, France, and Belgium where nothing, absolutely nothing, not stained by colonialism and slavery exists.

As the dominance of the neocolonial complex of the west is existential for the west, its demise is equally existential for the non-western world in general and for Africa in particular. Africa can come out of the vicious circle of poverty and chaos only if its principal cause, the neocolonial complex of the west, is utterly dismantled. In this respect, the war in Ukraine is a God given opportunity for Africa to shatter this devilish system of the west alongside Russia.

The war in Ukraine is a proxy war of the west by the west for the west. It has nothing to do with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine or the freedom and democracy of its people. Instead, it is a war for total domination of the non-western world by humiliating, if not totally defeating, the principal power opposing that domination (Russia), and then making it an unforgettable example for the other principal challenger of the neocolonial complex of the west, China.

After all, why is the west which played so crucial a role in the secession of Kosovo from Serbia so insistent that Donbass remain part of Ukraine? Why are white supremacist mercenaries flocking to Ukraine to fight for Zelensky, and why is the west openly supporting and secretly funding them? Why does England which proudly marched all the way to the south pole to “reclaim” the Falklands vehemently condemn Russia for “annexing” Crimea? Why is the west, the epitome of imperialism, accusing Russia of imperialist aspirations?

Like it defeated the Nazis in the second world war, if Russia prevails and defeats western neocolonialists in Ukraine, its victory will herald the beginning of the end of the neocolonial complex of the west and, with it, the domination of the non-western world by the western world.

On the other hand, if, God forbid, the west succeeds and defeats Russia in Ukraine, it will also most likely defeat the only other country which can pose a serious threat to the neocolonial complex of the west, China. With Russia and China defeated, the neocolonial complex of the west will no longer have a serious rival, and, therefore, its reign over the entire non-western world will be absolute. The Sun will not set on its empire and the whole non-western world will forever be condemned to toil slavishly to fund the west’s lavish lifestyle.

More importantly, if Russian and China are defeated and made subservient to the neocolonial complex of the west, western neocolonialists, knowing full well that they have no serious challenger anymore, would throw their veil of freedom, democracy, and human right to completely reveal their true self. They will immediately revive their self-serving theory of Aryan master race, clearly stated by none other than Winston Churchill.

“I do not admit for instance, that a great wrong has been done to the Red Indians of America or the black people of Australia. I do not admit that a wrong has been done to these people by the fact that a stronger race, a higher-grade race, a more worldly-wise race to put it that way, has come in and taken their place. The Aryan stock is bound to triumph.”

(Winston Churchill, 1937)

“I am strongly in favor of using poison gas against uncivilized tribes.”

(Winston Churchill, 1931)

That such a sadist is still acclaimed by the west as the greatest bulwark of freedom, democracy, and human right, says a lot about what the west really means when it talks about freedom, democracy and human right as applied to non-westerners, especially Africans. Another English prime minister, Boris Johnson, implied the same when he argued that colonialism in Africa should never have ended.

“The best fate for Africa would be if the old colonial powers, or their citizens, scrambled once again in her direction; on the understanding that this time they will not be asked to feel guilty. The continent may be a blot, but it is not a blot upon our conscience … The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge anymore”.

(Boris Johnson, 2002)

Truly, English (and, by extension, the west’s) hypocrisy is legendary. They were so indignant about Boris Johnson’s “lockdown parties” that they rushed to impeach him, though they were so happy about his open call for recolonization of Africa that they elected him in the first place.

Pay attention Africa. Why would an avowed neocolonialist like Mr. Johnson raise billions of dollars to build ports, roads, and railroads in Africa? What were the ports, roads, and railroads built during the colonial times used for? Those who forget their history are condemned to repeat it.

The writer could be reached at : mesfin. arega@gmail.com

