American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee Hits Washington D.C. with a call for peace and prosperity in Ethiopia

AEPAC

Press Release

Building on its successful work since launching in 2021, this week a team of the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) conducted 24 meetings in two days with senior elected officials on the Hill, their staff and members of the administration.

AEPAC focused on the need to support the peace and reconciliation efforts in Ethiopia, the urgent need to alleviate poverty and revitalize the Ethiopian economy, and for the US to recognize that the Tigray Liberation Front (TPLF), and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) as the responsible terrorist groups hampering peace in the Horn of Africa.

Key asks included pulling anti-Ethiopian Bills HR6600 and S3199, which will further damage Ethiopian livelihoods and do nothing to support peace; returning Ethiopia to AGOA in recognition of the Ethiopian efforts toward peace and the vital need for investment and entrepreneurship, ensuring all Ethiopians have the opportunity to build a prosperous nation, while condemning the war crimes, including rape as a weapon of war, the use of child soldiers by the TPLF and ethnic-based massacre by OLF. AEPAC also called on the United States to use its voice to help bring about lasting peace and ensure insurgents lay down their arms.

AEPAC Chairman, Mesfin Tegenu, said:

“The America-Ethiopian community deeply love both their home in America and their homeland of Ethiopia. We founded AEPAC to strengthen the relationship between the two countries – one which has already lasted over a century. Sadly, in recent months it has felt to many in the US and in Ethiopia that our long-term ally, the United States, had turned its back on us. From suspending Ethiopia from AGOA and seemingly offering tacit support for the TPLF insurgency against the Ethiopian people to ignoring the humanitarian crisis in Amhara and Afar.”

“This week, I joined a delegation of AEPAC members and supporters to try and communicate the proper message to the US government. Ethiopia and the USA have stood shoulder to shoulder for so long, and in Ethiopia’s hour of greatest need, we want to see that alliance revitalized. We also spent considerable time discussing ethnocentric politics in Ethiopia and its negative ramifications for the African continent. Almost all the conversations we had were constructive and encouraging.”

ENDS

About AEPAC

The American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee is dedicated to promoting a positive, synergetic relationship between the United States and Ethiopia. AEPAC’s core mission is to strengthen and enhance the century-old relationship between the United States and Ethiopia. AEPAC strives to build a strong partnership based on the common interests and mutual benefits of the two countries.

_



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com