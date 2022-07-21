Thursday, July 21, 2022
Ethiopian Athletes won medals in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase

borkena

Norah Jeruto won for gold, for Kazakhstan, in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Finals of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Ethiopian Athletes, Workwuha Getachew and Mekdes Abebe, won silver and bronze.

Video : Embedded from Dawn Martin YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
