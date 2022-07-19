Tigray opposition parties demand representation in negotiation with the Ethiopian gov’t 

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) calls the political behavior from three ethnic Tigray opposition parties operating in the region “naughty”

Mekelle City ( Photo : screenshot from VOA Amharic video /file)

borkena

Three ethnic Tigray opposition parties operating in the region are the TPLF monopolising the negotiation with the Ethiopian government.

In a joint statement there three parties (Salsay Woyane Tigray, Baytona Tigray, and Wooden Natsenet Tigrary) issued, as reported by VOA Amharic, said that the negotiation between “Tigray” and “Ethiopia” should be an inclusive one.

The parties are saying that the TPLF is not accepting calls for representation in the negotiation.

“A discussion and negotiation process in which only a single entity is represented is not only contrary to the interest of Tigray but it could also lead the fate of the people to a dangerous entanglement,” the parties said.

The opposition parties had been blaming the TPLF for the situation in the Tigray region, questioning the legality of TPLF’s full control of power in Tigray, and asking for a transitional government type of arrangement.

The TPLF views the call from the opposition parties in the region differently. It called the political behaviour of opposition parties operating in the region and increasingly becoming assertive about representation, as naughty.

“Some political parties in the region should refrain from obstructing the resistance [to the Federal government of Ethiopia ostensibly, and perhaps Eritrea too as there had been attempts to draw the latter to the conflict] Tigray is undertaking.”

Furthermore, the TPLF said that the behaviour is not acceptable as it would create a “conducive condition to the enemy.” By “enemy” the TPLF is presumably making reference to the Ethiopian government, Ethiopian forces, and Eritrea.

The opposition parties in Tigray also oppose that the negotiation should not be based on the current Ethiopian Constitution. And the constitution is something for which the TPLF had been claiming credit.

In the latest disclosure regarding the negotiation process, the Ethiopian government stated respect for the constitution as one of the conditions for the negotiation.

The opposition parties in the Tigray region also accuse the Ethiopian government of “making a nominal and dubious call for peace only to lessen pressure from the international community.”

Yesterday, the TPLF announced that it has set up a delegation that will be travelling to Nairobi, where the negotiation with the Ethiopian government is expected to take place.

However, it did not disclose the names of the members of TPLF representatives.

_



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com