Addis Ababa City Budget : 100.5 billion birr approved 

Addis Ababa City Council during voting for the next budget year (Photo : Addis Ababa City Administration)

borkena

Addis Ababa City Administration on Sunday announced that the council has approved 100.5 billion birr budget for the upcoming 2015 Ethiopian budget year (2022/2023 G.C)

It is 41.6 percent higher compared to the budget for the 2014 Ethiopian budget year ( 2021/2022 G.C. )

The bulk of the new huge budget (seen from the history of the city’s spending) is allocated for completing capital projects in the city.

Focus areas are said to be infrastructure, water, road construction, innovation, and the industry sectors.

The city has also planned to spend on Good governance projects.

The city has expressed its views that the budget is not adequate to address all the demands from the residents of Addis Ababa related to development.

It called on residents to engage in neighbourhood development works and security issues in the city.

