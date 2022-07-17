Tamrat Tolla won gold for Ethiopia in Men’s Marathon at Oregon 2022 

borkena
The Men’s Marathon was the major event on Day three of the World Athletics Championship. It was a morning session. It is Ethiopia’s Athlete Tamrat Tolla who won the Gold Medal for Ethiopia.
He won in the Championship record time. It took him 2:05:36 to cross the finishing line. In 2017, he finished second at the World Championship in London.
Tamrat broke away from the leading pack 10 kilometers into the finishing line and maintained the lead all the way to the gold medal.
His compatriot Mosinet Geremew took the silver medal in Oregon.
Yesterday, Ethiopian Athlete Letesenbet Giday won gold in the woman’s 10,000 meters category.
How about our heroes doubling down their winning spree in mens marathon with a one and a two! Folks, I am on the moon now! That’s right. You don’t find me here on earth! I’m up there on the moon busting the moon dance!