Tamrat Tolla won gold for Ethiopia in Men’s Marathon at Oregon 2022 

Tamrat Tolla of Ethiopia won men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championship on Oregon, USA, on July 17, 2022 ( Photo credit : World Athletics)

The Men’s Marathon was the major event on Day three of the World Athletics Championship. It was a morning session. It is Ethiopia’s Athlete Tamrat Tolla who won the Gold Medal for Ethiopia.

He won in the Championship record time. It took him 2:05:36 to cross the finishing line. In 2017, he finished second at the World Championship in London.

Tamrat broke away from the leading pack 10 kilometers into the finishing line and maintained the lead all the way to the gold medal.

His compatriot Mosinet Geremew took the silver medal in Oregon.

Yesterday, Ethiopian Athlete Letesenbet Giday won gold in the woman’s 10,000 meters category.

