Selemon Barega finished fifth in Men’s 10,000m at World Championship

Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei defended his title in men’s 10,000m at World Athletics Championship in Oregon, U.S.A.



He finished the distance in 27:27.45 minutes. Ethiopian Athlete Selemon Barega finished fifth.



Watch the video below

Video : embedded from LiLy’s Youtube channel account

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

