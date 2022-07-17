Monday, July 18, 2022
Sport
Updated:

Selemon Barega finished fifth in Men’s 10,000m at World Championship

borkena

Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei defended his title in men’s 10,000m at World Athletics Championship in Oregon, U.S.A.

He finished the distance in 27:27.45 minutes. Ethiopian Athlete Selemon Barega finished fifth.

Video : embedded from LiLy’s Youtube channel account
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

