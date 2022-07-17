Selemon Barega finished fifth in Men’s 10,000m at World Championship

borkena
Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei defended his title in men’s 10,000m at World Athletics Championship in Oregon, U.S.A.
He finished the distance in 27:27.45 minutes. Ethiopian Athlete Selemon Barega finished fifth.
Watch the video below
Video : embedded from LiLy’s Youtube channel account
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com