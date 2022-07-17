Ethiopian gov’t claims it has eliminated 129 OLF Shane members in East Shoa

Two weeks after the Ethiopian government said that the “Shane group” is retreating in Wollega, it is projecting a picture that it is fighting the terrorist group in East Shoa too

Firearms that is said to have been seized from Shane group in East Shoa (Photo : EBC)

The Ethiopian government this week announced that it “took the measure on 129 members terrorist Shane in four districts of East Shoa zone.”

The state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), said a joint operation by the Defence Force, Federal Police, and Oromia region special forces are undertaking a “law enforcement operation.”

The report further said, citing the zone’s communication affairs, that 17 members of the terrorist group, as described by the state media, have surrendered.

29 AK 47, 10 handguns, 200 Bren machine gun ammunition, 600 AK 47 ammunition, two hand grenades, and 56 motorbikes had been recovered, the Ethiopian government claimed.

When what is believed to be the armed wing of the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist organisation (OLF – Shane – as government calls it), massacred hundreds of innocent ethnic Amhara civilians in Kellem Wollega early this month, including a three month old infant, it was Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who broke the news via his social media page.

He said it was a “retreating” Shane group that massacred the civilians in Wollega – which is west Ethiopia. And this week, the “law enforcement operation” is in central Ethiopia.

The report from state media provided no further details.

Thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians have been brutally massacred in the Oromo region of Ethiopia since Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

When he appeared at the Ethiopian parliament this month, he said groups like Shane ( the parliament has designated it as a terrorist group) will vanish “as we focus on our work and not distracted,” by their actions.

He also likened the massacres to the killings in the United States. He was trying to say that the killing of civilians is common in the United States too. And many criticised him for distorting the crime rate data in the U.S. to normalise politically motivated ethnic based massacre that has been taking the form of a systematic and periodic massacre against ethnic Amhara in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

