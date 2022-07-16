Hailu Tefera talks about how his father was killed by Oromo militants while protecting a woman and her child

borkena

Hailu Tefera Dhufera is an Ethiopian man living in the United States. Militant Oromo gunmen killed his father, Tefera Dhufera, who was protecting a woman and her child who were also killed along with Hailu’s father in Wollega – the part of Ethiopia where there have been recurring massacre of ethnic Amhara.

There are view on social media who say that the woman was targeted because of her ethnic Amhara background.



Hailu said, during an interview with Hermela TV, he does not know the ethnicity of the women but he knows that she was unable to speak Oromo language when the rebels were speaking to her in Oromo language. Thousands of ethnic Amhara were killed in Wollega region over the past 4 years.

Watch below what Hailu has to say

Video : embedded from Hermela TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

