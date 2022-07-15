Ethiopia’s top University reversed decision on disabled Student 

Biniyam Isaias is allowed to continue with his pursuit of a degree in medicine at Addis Ababa University School of Health Sciences

The Medicine school of the Addis Ababa University reversed decision on Biniyam Isayas, a disabled student who was told to discontinue his pursuit of an MD degree after completing four years of successful study.

He was told so due to his disability of the left hand – a situation that he has been living with since childhood.

As reported earlier this week, “Intravenous fluid management, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Delivery, ability to provide oxygen to patients, and stitch cuts” were the factors that the College of Health Sciences of Addis Ababa University considered when passing the infamous decision that Biniyam could not continue his study in the Medicine program.

The issue created a movement like online advocacy campaign by Ethiopians – and Biniyam’s case came to be in the limelight.

On Friday, College of Health Sciences Addis Ababa University announced on its social media page saying the college has offered alternative disciplines to Biniyam Isaias.

However, said the college, Biniyam has expressed that his only interest is to pursue study in the Medicine department.

Addis Ababa University and College of Health Sciences held a joint meeting to discuss the student’s situation.

The outcome of it is that the decision is reversed, and Biniyam is now allowed to continue his study in the medicine department. He has three more years to complete the program.

The University has announced that make-up classes will be organised to compensate for missed classes.

Also, it is said that the University and the Health Science College will do everything in their power to ensure that he succeeds in the rest of the program.

Tassew Gebrehana, president of Addis Ababa University, appeared on state television (Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation) to explain the issue the University was facing with the case of Biniyam.

The students’ case has now caused revision of medicine school entry requirements, which entails policy revision. The University President said that case has opened opportunities for other disabled students.

