Woman to be stoned to death in Sudan over “adultery”: report 

A woman sentenced to be stoned to death in the Al-Shabab controlled part of Somalia (Photo : file/ via Sudan Tribune)

borkena

A court in the Southern part of Sudan reportedly sentenced a woman to death over an “adultery” offence.

Sudan Tribune cited a human rights group, on Sunday, to report that Maryam Alsyed Tiyrab, 20 years of age, is to be stoned to death.

However, a high court in the White Nile State of Sudan has to approve Kosti Criminal Court’s decision before the sentence is implemented.

If approved, Maryam Alsyed Tirab will be facing death by stoning.

The source cited the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) as saying that the court sentence “violated international standards and called on Sudanese authorities to overturn it.

ACJPS is calling for her “unconditional release and right to a fair trial.”

The group is asserting that the trial and the investigation process had irregularities.



__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to

info@borkena.com Business Listing

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com