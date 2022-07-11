Ethiopian Airlines says flight delay at Bole International Airport resolved as weather condition improves 

Ethiopian Airlines Passengers plane

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines flights on Monday were experiencing delays at Bole International Airport due to foggy weather conditions. It is now improving, according to the airline.

Flights were diverted to Awassa, about 279 kilometres south of the capital Addis Ababa, as landing at Bole became difficult.

The airline reached out to its customer to explain the situation and apologize for it.

“Due to foggy weather conditions at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, we are experiencing delays on flight departures and arrivals. Ethiopian would like to apologize to its esteemed customers for the delays and the resulting inconveniences. We will continue to update you about the situation,” the airlines said.

In an update published on social media a little later, Ethiopian Airlines said the weather conditions improved and that arrival flights have started landing at Bole International Airport.

“Departing flights are also taking off from the Airport. Ethiopian will continue to provide updates to its esteemed customers,” it said.

