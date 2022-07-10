Monday, July 11, 2022
HomeEntertainmentEthiopian MusicROPHNAN - BIHON - Ethiopian Music with Lyrics
EntertainmentEthiopian Music
Updated:

ROPHNAN – BIHON – Ethiopian Music with Lyrics

Rophnan Ethiopian Music – Bihon.

borkena

Rophnan has released his new work. It was uploaded on his Youtube channel. The album is uploaded separately.

He is among the new generation of Ethiopian Musicians and has managed to create his own fan base.

Bihon, one of the songs from his brand new album, is featured below.

Video : embedded from Rophnan’s official YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__

Entertainment 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News