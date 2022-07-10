Rophnan Ethiopian Music – Bihon.

Rophnan has released his new work. It was uploaded on his Youtube channel. The album is uploaded separately.

He is among the new generation of Ethiopian Musicians and has managed to create his own fan base.



Bihon, one of the songs from his brand new album, is featured below.

Video : embedded from Rophnan’s official YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

