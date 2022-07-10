So What Now, Abiy Ahmed? (Tsehai Alemayehu)

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed when he met with high ranking military officers in April 2022 (Photo : Screenshot from EBC video/file)

By Tsehai Alemayehu

When historians get around to writing the history of the reign of PM Abiy Ahmed, I suspect they would concur that its most notable feature was the depth and breadth of the crises which engulfed the country almost from day one. They will catalogue assassinations and attempted assassinations, mass killings and rampage in big cities, small towns and villages and report that such events quickly became a regular part of the news cycle. Perhaps they will conclude that most sinister of all was the wide spread ethnic cleansing of minority communities across the country, state after state, village after village.

I suspect that the second most notable feature of PM Abiy Ahmed’s reign has to be his complete indifference to what was going on around the country during his watch. In the middle of the biggest danger the nation had ever faced in more than 90 years, when regional governments and ethnic militias in multiple regions declared open season to hunt and kill the Amara people, among others, the PM seemed to be dumfounded trying to understand why people look to him to take up responsibility for ensuring the health and wellbeing of citizens. On multiple occasions, he publicly disavowed responsibility for such things.

Millions of Ethiopians find PM Abiy Ahmed’s silence when thousands of their fellow citizens are massacred to be confusing. I am speaking of the tens of millions of citizens who rallied behind him and gave him their complete support when he came to office. These citizens also constituted his primary support base until recently. They simply ask why is he silent? Why doesn’t the escalation in the frequency and body count of massacres trigger him into action? After all, wasn’t it him we saw rushing from the airport to the home of a mother and her sick child he had earlier rescued from Riyad? They keep on asking was that empathy just for show? Is his current heartlessness the real Abiy or is this a calculated demonstration of empathy with the killers?

In his recent speech in parliament where he attempted to minimize the massacre of thousands of Amara, he shamelessly and foolishly reminded members of parliament that mass killings are the new norm around the world. He then proceeded to cite the thousands killed including in his favorite country, the United States. But he forgot to mention that in the US, all who engage in mass killings, from terrorists, to the police to common criminals, are nearly always killed on the spot by state security forces or are quickly caught, tried and held to account — receiving either the death penalty or life sentence without the possibility of parole. He also appeared to forget that the concerns expressed in parliament were as much about the government’s inability to protect citizens from danger as it was about the government’s inability or unwillingness to bring to justice the perpetrators and the security officials who let them roam the land with a wink and a nod.

In his singular reference to justice done to avenge mass murder, he spoke of more than 9,000 arrested and more than 4,000 charged following a bloody massacre in the aftermath of the Hachalu Hundessa’s assassination. Neither he nor his government have ever named anyone arrested, tried or found guilty in that case. They say he reads a lot, so he must have read Stalin

who told us that one death makes the news but thousands/millions dead are statistic. So he sought tot muddy the water by suggesting thousands were arrested and tried. He did not tell us of a specific person arrested, charged or found guilty in the carnage following Hachalu’s murder. The government has yet to tell us who in the PP leadership has been arrested although lower level PP leaders had confessed in a public square that their superiors ordered the killings in Tole, Welega. The statements issued in in one case was about the thousands rounded up of thousands of Shene killed by government troops in the other. No names mentioned because they know citizens can verify if such a person was in fact charged and found guilty or killed in a firefight.

Citizens continue to ask why all this? Sometimes he tells us it is not his job to stop the killings, as in the time he told an old Gedeo woman who told him that she and the other refuges could not return to their homes because those who killed her family members are waiting for them. His response, “ታዲያ እኔ ልጠብቅሽ ነው? እኔ እኮ የሰፈርሽ ሚሊሽያ አይደለሁም።” (Loosely translated, it goes as follows: So, do you expect me to stand guard over you? I am not your neighborhood militia.) On another occasion, standing at the podium of what looks like a large gathering, he stated his exasperation over peoples’ expectations which ran counter to his own understanding that it is not his job to be bothered with everybody’s troubles. He stated: “እንደምታውቁት እኔ የኢትዮጵያ ጠቅላይ ሚንስቴር ሁኘ በወር ወደ 400 ከምንአምን ዶላር ነው የምበላው። እንደምታውቁት አልሰርቅም። ይህን ሁሉ የሰፈር ጣጣ ለመስማት ግዴታ የለብግም።” This time his defense is that he is not paid well enough to be obligated to address everybody’s troubles.

If we take him at his word now as we did in the days immediately before and immediately after he rose to the premiership, the reason why there is no grand strategy to stop the carnage and protect citizens must be clear to all. He repeatedly told us that it is not his job to stop the carnage and to hold to account those who are engaged in violence both in and out of his government. None of my business, he has declared. He does not intend to perform the primary duty of the premiership.

At times, when he tries to defend his record of protecting the safety and security of the people, he enumerates the constitutional challenges of federal security forces prevented from pursuing criminals without invitation from regional administrators, or the lack of cooperation by the population and/or lower level PP administrators still loyal to TPLF, or some other hindrance. So essentially, his defense amounts to stating that he and his administration are trying their darndest but for all of the obstacles placed on their path. He is trying hard but the enemies are cunning, elusive and/or tougher. This defense when judged against the principles of the Harry Truman school of leadership, simply tell us that events have shown that he is not capable of doing the job.

By his own admission he is not interested in performing the requirements of his position and when he tries, he has been unable to achieve much. When you overlay these facts on top of the magnitude of the crisis at hand, there is no other option but for PM Abiy to gracefully resign. There is a recent precedence which he can follow. Even though the national crises was not this acute, PM Haile Mariam Desalegn gracefully stepped away and thereby averted the country from descending to hell. Nobel laurate Abiy Ahmed should follow that precedent rather than setting up the country to go down with him.

If he refuses to do that, there is only one scenario that could possibly explain his actions/inactions and the country’s decent to hell. Perhaps it is true what they say, that he is a well read student of history. Perhaps he is a Machiavelli hard at work on a grand strategy behind the curtain. He did write a book on political “strategy” — “በሬ ሆይ፣ ሳር እበላ ብለህ ገደሉን ሳታይ” which was dismissed by academics as a joke but has been serving as a blue print for his premiership and for the work of his disciples such as Shimelis Abdisa.

So perhaps it is neither disinterest nor incompetence we are witnessing. We could just as well be witnessing the most naked attempt to unleash and enshrine the thousand year reign of unconstrained Oromuma that Shimelis often salivates over and Abiy discretely hints at in those rare moments when he thinks that he is among his own. We remember when Abiy was forced into admitting his support of the Oromuma project at a meeting of senior Oromo cadres to evaluate progress on that project. Asked for his views, he sheepishly stated that he “does not hold a different opinion than Lemma” right after Lemma proudly declared that he took the opportunity of the Oromo-Somali border crises to try to change the demographics of Addis by settling Oromo IDPs in Addis as opposed to letting them go back to their homesteads. Recalling this might help shed light as to why at the height of TPLF’s invasion of Wello, thousands of Amara IDPs displaced from Woldya and other parts of North Wello traveling to Addis were turned away at the outskirts of the city and why that scene is presently being repeated on the Welega – Addis highway. Many IDPs running for their lives are turned back to certain death so the plan to change the demographic mix of Addis could not be slowed down by the in migration of Amara IDPs.

That is the truth, the naked truth. Few Ethiopians, especially among the Amara apparatchik, are willing to see what is squarely staring at them. But it is not going to vanish just because people are too scared to acknowledge it. You can dance around this, pile up half a dozen explanations

and justifications. But none of that is going to change the reality on the ground. The kindest thing we can say about Abiy’s premiership is that he is not interested in the pain of others and/or that he is just in over his head. In either case there is no reason for him to stay in office one more day.

