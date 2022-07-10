Government, opposition figures making speeches and claims that could lead to genocide: NaMA

Irresponsible speech from government officials could contribute to the massacre against ethnic Amhara in the Oromo region, NaMA says

Tahir Mohammed, Public relation head of National Movement of Amhara (NaMA). Photo credit : NaMA

borkena

National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) this week accused two opposition groups of inciting an ethnic-based massacre against Amhara.

In a press statement this week, from the capital Addis Ababa, the NaMA accused, the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), and some unspecified government officials of making claims and statements that could lead to a genocide against Amhara.

According to NaMA, and based on the Ethiopian Reporter report, individuals who call themselves Oromo elites, apparently with links to the aforementioned Oromo parities, have been disseminating false information by making claims that Amhara forces are entering the Oromo region.

The Oromo Federalist Congress and the Oromo Liberation Front rejected the accusation from NaMA. The reporter cited Baate Urgessa, OLF public relations head, as saying “what we have said is that if Amhara forces enter the Oromia region it will aggravate the ‘conflict’. ” He made a case that if it happened that it would violate the constitution and the Federal system.

Apparently, there was no remark regarding the massacre in Wollega against ethnic Amhara farming communities. The Ethiopian constitution and the Federal system grant citizens the right to live and work in any part of the country.

OFC is rejecting the accusation from NaMA too, saying that the idea of government forces entering the Oromia region was raised during the joint press statement of the regional states of Amhara and Oromia.

Government authorities were also cooperating with the genocide as government resources and structures have been exploited by groups operating openly and clandestinely.

NaMA further asserted that there has been coordinated, continuous, and strategically implemented genocide against Amhara over the past four years.

The House of People’s Representatives and regional governments have also cooperated with the genocide, according to NaMA, in different forms ranging from denial of the crime to covering it and not calling it by its name, genocide.

Unspecified government officials are also criticized for making speeches that could contribute to the genocide against ethnic Amhara.

Another problem cited in relation to the government is the failure to protect the rights of citizens.

During his appearance at the parliament, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made assertions, and it is something that has outraged a considerable number of Ethiopians in the country and abroad, that the number of deaths would have been worse had the law enforcement failed to protect citizens.

The statement from NaMA came after two latest massacres of ethnic Amharas in the Wollega area of Ethiopia, which claimed well over one thousand lives.

The Ethiopian government did not yet remark on the accusations from NaMA.

__



