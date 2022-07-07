Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed answers questions in the parliament

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared in the Ethiopian Parliament to address issues related to current affairs including the massacre in Wollega region of Ethiopia and the proposed budget.

As was the case in the past, he does not seem to have satisfactory answers to security related questions.



His government does not seem to have reasonable understanding or clarity on the notion of accountability.



What is your take on his remarks about the challenges Ethiopia is facing – especially on the unending massacre of ethnic Amhara in the Oromo region of Ethiopia ?

Part II

Video : embedded from Fana TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

