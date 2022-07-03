Chennai added to Ethiopian Airlines Destinations, New terminal Hotel at Bole Airport 

Ethiopian Airlines Passengers flight to Chennai came as the airline opened a new five-star terminal level hotel at Bole International Hotel

Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines CEO, making a speech during the Chennai flight inauguration (Photo : Ethiopian Airlines)

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines this week announced that it has added Chennai to its list of destinations.

“With our inaugural flight to Chennai, the city has joined our vast network becoming our fourth destination in India,” the airline announced on Saturday.

Ethiopian has been flying to Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru for many years now. Chennai is the fourth destination for the airline.

It is going to be a three-times-a-week flight.

Earlier this week, Ethiopian announced a 10 percent discount on cargo shipping to Chennai. It will remain that way until July 31st this year.

Also, four more new destinations have been introduced: Greece, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Bahrain.

The airline that started operation in 1945 with a flight to Cairo, Egypt, has now over 140 destinations across five continents.

It has grown to be the leading carrier in the continent of Africa.

In the country, it is one of the major employers. It is said to have about 14000 employees, including expatriate staff.

When the airline industry was hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ethiopian Airlines managed to remain profitable without laying off employees.

The management came up with a contingent plan of converting dozens of passenger planes into cargo ones and delved into the business of delivering much-needed coronavirus supplies in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the rest of Africa – among other destinations.

Last year, the airlines served over 4.1 million passengers.

In a related development, the airline this week has opened a five-star terminal hotel inside the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business News Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com