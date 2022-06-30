Sudan: at least eight shot dead in anti-Military government protest 

Protestors in Sudan demand an end to the military rule and no involvement of the military in governance affairs

Anti-military government protestors in Sudan burn tires in the streets of Khartoum on June 30,2022 (Photo : screenshot from WOIN news video)

At least eight are reportedly killed as a huge crowd protesting the military government in Sudan took to the street defying tight securing arrangements and communication blackout in the country. One of the victims is a child and he was killed in Bahri city.

Information about the number of casualties is obtained from medics services, according to Reuters. Six of the victims were killed in Omdurman, and one was killed in Khartoum.

Tens of thousands of protestors took to the street in the capital of Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri.

“In central Khartoum, security forces fired tear gas and water cannon in the afternoon as they tried to prevent swelling numbers of protesters from marching towards the presidential palace,” Reuters reported citing witnesses.

The power-sharing arrangement between civilian groups and the military transitional arrangement, which came into being after the fall of Omar Hassan Al-Bashir’s government – ended when Prime Minister Abdella Hamdoc resigned in January this year after weeks of protest against the military rulers.

Mr. Hamdok was briefly under house arrest in October 2021 after the Military leaders under the leadership of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a military coup on the transitional government in a move to form a military government.

General al-Burhan, who is said to be close to the leadership in Egypt, is the leader of the military government – which the Sudanese people are defying.

The protestors changed, “Burhan, Burhan, back to the barracks and hand over your companies,” as quoted by Reuters.

The source also said that the number of people killed since the protest started a few years ago has reached 111.

