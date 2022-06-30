Ethiopian gov’t put the number of deaths from Gimbi attack to 338 

Billene Seyoum, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, during press briefing on June 30,2022 (Photo : screenshot from the video)

borkena

Weeks after the Wollega Massacre, the Ethiopian government on Thursday remarked about it.

Billene Seyoum, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, said the number of deaths from Tole Kebele, in Gimbi Wollega, Oromo region of Ethiopia is 338.

In a Press Briefing that focused on current issues in the country, the secretary said peace and stability are “priorities” for the government.

For the government, as revealed by the press secretary, the motive behind the attack on ethnic Amhara in the Wollega region was to incite public anger in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

Local media outlets reported that the number of victims from the attack in Gimibi is about 1500.

The militant wing of the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist Organisation, Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), is behind the attack. It has carried out dozens of similar attacks in the region in the last four years.

Video : embedded from the PMO YouTube channel

Featured Photo : screenshot from the video



