The Chairperson of the African Union Commission calls for restraint, calm and dialogue over Ethiopia/Sudan border dispute

Addis Ababa, The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with deep concern the escalating military tension between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Sudan and deeply regrets the loss of life at their common border.

The Chairperson appeals for complete refrain from any military action whatever it’s origin and calls for dialogue between the two brotherly countries to solve any dispute. The Chairperson notes that the recent border skirmishes should not scuttle the diplomatic solutions being sought to resolve ongoing internal challenges in the two Member States.

In this regard, the Chairperson urges the parties to continue to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the border dispute under the auspices of the AU Border Program.

The Chairperson expresses the conviction that the long-standing brotherly relations between Ethiopia and Sudan, and their enviable status as founding Member States of the OAU/AU, will mutually inspire both parties to immediately end all hostilities in the prevailing interest of regional stability and collective security.

