China , Ethiopia ruling parties vow to strengthen strategic relation 

Ato Farah Adem, deputy chairperson of Ethiopia’s ruling party, Prosperity Party (Photo credit : EBC)

The Chinese Communist Party and Ethiopia’s Prosperity Party held virtual discussions on ways of strengthening their strategic relationship.

According to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC), state media, Liu Jianchao, who was appointed earlier this month as International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party, and Adem Farah, Prosperity Party’s deputy chairman, discussed Ethiopia’s current affairs, the green legacy, and other related issues.

Mr. Farah hailed the Chinese community party for the progress China has made under its leadership.

He also said the Prosperity Party has been learning from the experience of the Chinese Communist Party and that the former has been achieving success by implementing what he called homegrown policies. His party also expressed intentions to stay the course.

The central committee and executive committee of the prosperity party have been undertaking meetings earlier this week and last week following the security crisis that claimed the lives of more than 1500 ethnic Amhara communities in the Wollega area of Ethiopia.

Mr. Farah also highlighted domestic and international situations to emphasise the importance of strengthening the relationship between the two political parties in a way to ensure that the people of the two countries are beneficiaries of it.

Mr. Liu Jianchao reportedly said that Ethiopia is an important country in the Horn of Africa as an anchor of peace and security and that the Prosperity Party is a strategic policy partner.

There is strong interest on the part of the Chinese communist party to strengthen its relationship with the Prosperity Party, according to Mr. Liu

China has been supporting Ethiopia at the security council in relation to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and what the Ethiopian government called a law enforcement operation against the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in Northern Ethiopia.

