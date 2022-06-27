Ethiopia’s ruling party announces conditions for peace negotiation with TPLF

borkena

Ethiopia’s ruling party, Prosperity Party, on Monday announced conditions for negotiation with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

It is Gedion Timotios, the Ministry for Justice, who spoke about. The conditions rather seem to be overarching principles.

Watch what the party had to say about it.

Video : embedded from FBC Youtube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

