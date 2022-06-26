Leaked: Ethiopian PM minister wants a referendum on Wolkait 

“The Ethiopian PM is ready to give away Wolkait to TPLF in a referendum.” It is part of the agreement with the Americans, according to sources. The Biden Administration is moving away from the sanction regime against Ethiopia which it introduced soon after the TPLF lost the war in December 2020.

A statement from 23 Ethiopian organisations in the diaspora says the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has intentions to give away Wolkait to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF.)

But he is planning to organise a referendum.

An e-mail from sources from one of the organizations that signed a statement, that warned Abiy Ahmed to stop the genocide on Amhara and move to give Wolkait to TPLF, said a central committee member who attended the latest meeting leaked that Abiy Ahmed is planning to organize a referendum to resolve Wolkait issue.

“The government of Abiy is preparing to hand over Wolkait to TPLF,” it said.

His decision is said to be part of the agreement, according to the source, with the Americans who had been pushing for the return of what they call “western Tigray” ( it is a reference to Wolkait) to TPLF.”

In an email to borkena, the source said “…We have heard from a participant in the PP Executive Committee meeting that is currently underway that Abiy has announced that part of his agreement with the US is to conduct a referendum to accomplish this.”

The office of the Prime Minister is contacted, via e-mail, to remark on reported arrangements to give away Wolkait to the TPLF. Borkena will update the report if the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office remarks on the issue.

In recent ruling party central committee meetings that discussed the latest massacres in Wollega and Gambella regions, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission were being sold as success stories of the institution-building since Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

If there is a planned referendum,as claimed by the organisations, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, whose chairperson is Bertukan Midekssa, will be in charge of it.

The statement from the Ethiopian organisations ( the Amharic version is available here) discussed the latest massacre of Amhara communities in Gimbi, Wollega region of Ethiopia, and Prime Minister Aiby Ahmed’s desire to hand over Wolkait and other contested Amhara areas to the

In his latest appearance at the Ethiopian parliament, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said “we have to be ready to pay anything for peace.” If Wolkait is on the list of Abiy Ahmed’s “anything,” it may mean that it could be the cost of winning “peace.”

The 23 organisations that released the statement indicated that the government carried out a crackdown against FANO under the guise of law enforcement as part of its conspiracy to weaken Amhara.

The statement recalled the massacre of Amhara in Metekel, Ataye, Kemisse, and Dera – Minjar, and said the “government has collaborated” with the OLF in the massacre of Amhara – including in the latest massacre in Tole, Gimbi.

As many as 1500 ethnic Amhara were slaughtered in a horrifying manner in Gimbi , Wollega, in the latest string of attack from what government calls “Shane” – the armed wing of the radical Oromo Organization – Oromo Liberation Front.

The goal of Abiy Ahmed, according to the statement, is to weaken and exterminate Amhara in order to ensure the “supremacy of Oromuma.”

The organisations are calling for the Ethiopian community in the diaspora to be ready for a sustained struggle unless Abiy Ahmed takes responsibility for the crime in Wollega, and brings the perpetrators, and their collaborators to Justice.

Read their statement in Amharic HERE

