Ethiopian Church speaks out on the massacre in Gimbi

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church (EOTC) on Saturday issued a statement on the massacre in Gimbi, Oromo region of Ethiopia.

According to local sources, more than 1500 innocent and unarmed civilians in the rural village of Tole were savagely massacred.

In its statement, the Ethiopian Church expressed grief over the horrifying incident. The Patriarch, His Holiness Abune Mathias, read it out.



