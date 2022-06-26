Elias Michael, former Demtsi Woyane journalist, reveals more stories of rape

Elias Michael, an ethnic Tigray journalist who used to work for Demtsi Woyane, is revealing more stories about rape and other issues in Tigray.

Watch his latest interview with EBC

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena