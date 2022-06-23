Ethiopian Airlines warns about scam offer 

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday warned about scam offers packaged as 75th anniversary gifts.

The airlines cautioned the public and its clientele regarding circulating scamming links.

“We’ve learned that false messages with scamming links are circulating on social media claiming that Ethiopian Airlines is offering gifts regarding its 75th anniversary. Please be cautious of such scams,” Ethiopian Airlines said on its social media page.

No more detail was provided about the link address. However, Ethiopian Airlines advised users to refer to the right web link :

www.ethiopianairlines.com

Ethiopian Airlines remains the leading carrier in the continent connecting passengers to more destinations.

When the industry was hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ethiopian Airlines managed to continue to be profitable by resorting to cargo business, among other business plans that it came up with to survive the economic impact of the pandemic.

