A candlelight vigil for Wollega Massacre victims organized in many cities across North America and Europe 

Wollega Massacre victims will be remembered in a candlelight vigil across many cities in North America and Europe

Ethiopians have organised candlelight vigil in many cities North America (including Canada) and Europe.

It is organised to remember victims of the politically motivated massacre against Amhara in Gimbi, Wollega of Ethiopia.

The incident happened last Friday.

Well over six hundred civilians, mostly women and children, were slaughtered by the military wing of the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist organisation – Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) – Shane.

Atlanta, Cambridge, Denver,Los Angeles, Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, New York City, Oakland, Ottawa, Dallas, Houston, London (UK), Seattle, and Winnipeg are some of the cities where a vigil is organised in the coming three days.

For a complete list and schedule of the event, please see image below

The recurring massacre of ethinc Amhara in the Oromo region of Ethiopia has outraged Ethipoians in the country and abroad.

New movement on social media platforms

A movement on social media has started in reaction to the massacre. Three key messages are circulating on social media “Beka” ( translates to “enough), “Keye Ashara” (translates to Red imprint) and “yezegnet Kibr” ( translates to citizenship dignity)

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is further losing public trust due to the failure of his government to protect the security of Ethiopians in different parts of the country.

A reinvigorated conversation has started in the cyberworld highlighting the brutes of ehtnic based administration by way of reducing citizens to minority status and at the mercy of ethnic majorities in different parts of Ethiopia.

Thousands of ethnic Amharas have been brutally murdered in the Oromo region , among others, of Ethiopia since Abiy Ahmed took power in 2018 following the resignation of former prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

In the first two years, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration attempted to paint the prevalent massacre at times as undesirable signs of transition to democracy and at times as plots by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to destabilise the country.

Many Ethiopians are disgusted, from social media status updates and reactions to them, that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave a “business as usual” attitude to the massacre as he was preoccupied with the “green legacy” program.

His government has not yet declared national mourning and flags are not flying half-mast at this writing.

The radical ethnic nationalist group – Oromo Liberation Front and its military wing (government call it shane) is said to have collaborators within the Federal and Oromo regional state structures.

