How Many More Amharas Must Be Slaughtered for Genuine  Ethiopians and the West to Condemn Abiy Ahmed’s Government? 

Vision Ethiopia Statement

Following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s recent speech in the Ethiopian Parliament, viewed by many as a cunning ploy to propagate the ongoing Amhara ethnic cleansing by Oromo ethno-fascists, thousands of Amharas have again been massacred in one day and thousands more forced to seek shelter in the wilderness in the Wollega zone of the Oromia region.

Paradoxically, the sector of the population back home which is not yet affected by the genocidal violence has become tone deaf to the plights of the Amhara, numbed by and kowtowing to Abiy Ahmed’s ethnocentric system of government.

Those in the Diaspora, while shedding crocodile tears, have yet to organize themselves under a common goal, and manage to effectively mobilize their sizable resources to contribute in a measurable way to save the Amhara from genocidal violence and ethnic cleansing.

The international community and institutions, especially those Western governments and organizations that profess human rights and democracy, have turned deaf ears and blind eyes to the continuing Amhara massacre by Oromo ethno-fascists.

Irrefutably, the current genocidal violence against Amharas and other ethnic groups, such as Wolayta, Gambela and Afar, has intensified since Abiy Ahmed took power in 2018, and is likely to continue unabated until the realization of the primary goal of asserting Oromumma supremacy.

Ominously, the horrific atrocities are committed in a systematic fashion, under the watchful eyes of Abiy Ahmed’s government, drawing lessons from the Rwandan genocide of 1994 to thwart world outcry, with a protracted campaign of brutal killings and displacements, in increments of hundreds and thousands at a time.

Then the major enigma of the day is: “How many more Amharas must be slaughtered for genuine Ethiopians and Western governments and institutions to condemn Abiy Ahmed’s government for crimes against humanity?

Vision Ethiopia, while denouncing the interminable genocidal assault against Amharas, perpetrated under the auspices of Abiy Ahmed’s government, calls upon all peace-loving Ethiopians as well as Western governments and institutions to stand on the side of the victims of genocide and save themselves from the harsh judgement of history and future generations. In particular:

1. We call upon the people of Ethiopia that stand for peace and justice to hold the government of Abiy Ahmed accountable for the crimes committed against the Amharas, and to pledge to pay any sacrifice to prevent further atrocities against Amharas who live in different parts of the country;

2. We call upon all friends of the Amhara people in the Diaspora to come together under a common banner of preventing genocidal violence by Oromo and other ethno-centric extremists, and wage coordinated and unrelenting efforts both inside the country and externally;

3. We call upon Western news outlets, which hitherto have disregarded the Amhara predicaments under successive TPLF and Oromumma repressive rules, to break their silence and discharge their journalistic

responsibilities with the documentation and reporting of the ongoing genocidal campaign against the Amhara people;

4. We call upon the current US Administration and other Western nations, to curb the onslaught against the Amhara people by imposing sanctions against Abiy Ahmed’s government, as they have been quick to do so in support of the people of Ukraine; and

5. Finally, we call upon the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations to heed the plights of the Amhara people, as they have staunchly been advocating for the TPLF extremist groups.

The Board of Vision Ethiopia

