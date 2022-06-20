American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) Chairman condemns  massacre in Wollega 

Mesfin Tegenu, AEPAC executive chairman

Chairperson of The American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) , Mesfin Tegenu, on Monday condemned the massacre of over 200 ethnic Amhara civilians in the Gimbi district, Wollega region of Ethiopia.

“Attacks like this risk a major escalation at a time when millions of Ethiopians are living in a desperate humanitarian situation,” said Mr. Mesfin Tegenu. He called on the Federal government to neutralize the threat from what it called, as designated by the Ethiopian parliament, terrorist groups.

His statement in reaction to the massacre reads as follows :

“AEPAC Chairman Mesfin Tegenu:

AEPAC joins with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission to condemn the shocking ethnic motivated attack on civilians, including mothers and children, of Amhara descent in the western region of Ethiopia.

The TPLF and their OLF-Shene allies have been responsible for numerous atrocities on unarmed civilians during the ongoing conflict. Sadly these terrorists are showing no sign of ending their aggression.

Left unchecked, TPLF and OLF-Shene will not only continue terrorising Ethiopia but will expand their offensive on neighbouring countries, making these groups a real threat to Western interest in the Horn of Africa.

The Government of Ethiopia needs to be resolute in neutralising the threat posed by the TPLF and OLF-Shene, the only two groups now blocking Ethiopia’s path to peace. The international community should support those efforts and help the country rebuild.”

