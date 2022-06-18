Sunday, June 19, 2022
Paris Diamond League 2022 : Ethiopian Athlete Selemon Barega won men’s 5000 meters category 

Selemon Barega _ Paris
Selemon Barega after winning the men’s 5000 meters race at the Paris Diamond League on June 18, 2022 ( Photo : screenshot from CBC video)

borkena 

Selemon Barega won the Paris Diamond League Men’s 5000 metres category. He finished the distance in 12: 56 : 19 hrs. 

 Burundian athlete, Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO BDI, finished second in  13:05.24 hrs. 

Muktar EDRIS, Ethiopian Athlete and 2017 and 2019 world champion in the distance, finished third in  13:06.54. Another Ethiopia, Addisu YIHUNE, finished fifth in 13:14:40 hours. 

Watch the video from the race :

Ethiopian Sports News

