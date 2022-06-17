37 people killed in Gambella city attack : regional government 

11 government security forces among those killed during the operation to reverse a joint rebel attack in Gamebella city, South West Ethiopia

Gambella regional state administration (Photo : File)

borkena

37 people have been killed due to the fighting between government forces and two rebel groups that attempted to launch a coordinated attack in the city on Tuesday.

According to DW Amharic report, which cited the Gambella regional government, the casualties are from government security forces and from the rebel groups.

Abula Ubong, Gambella Police Commissioner, is cited as saying that 26 members of the armed group had been killed during the operation to reverse the attack.

On the part of the government, 11 members of Gambella regional state special forces have been killed during the operation. 42 others are reportedly wounded, and three of them are said to be civilians.

Last Tuesday, What the Ethiopian government calls Shane (an armed wing of the radical Oromo Liberation Front) and a group that calls itself Gambella Liberation Front (GLF) opened a joint surprise attack in Gambella city, the seat of Gambella Regional State of Ethiopia.

The rebel groups had managed to control part of the city for several hours before they suffered heavy loss.

Members of the rebel groups who survived the operation are believed to be hiding in the city, and the regional government is calling up on community members to do their part to expose them to security authorities.

The regional government has announced on Thursday that normalcy has restored in Gambella city. Government offices have reported by Thursday afternoon.

Umod Ujulu, president of the region, on Friday had a town hall meeting with residents of the city. He said, although it was possible to reverse the attack and control the situation, the remaining rebels are hiding in the community. He asked the community members to do their part in the effort to capture them.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com